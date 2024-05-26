Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 2.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 803.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $71,444,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,539. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

