Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 29,525 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 7.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $63,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.39 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

