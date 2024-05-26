Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 96,113 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1,982.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,113 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,722,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 5,467,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

