Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $283.43 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

