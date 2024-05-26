QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

