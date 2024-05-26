Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Buys $31,000.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.