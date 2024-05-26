Primecap Management Co. CA Has $769.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $769,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

