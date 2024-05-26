Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.86 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 25,691,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,087,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

