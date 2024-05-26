PotCoin (POT) Trading 512.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 512.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $79.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00122382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

