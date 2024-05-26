Ponke Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Ponke token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ponke has a market capitalization of $249.48 million and $40.93 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.43247786 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $29,906,544.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

