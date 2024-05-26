Piper Sandler Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $210.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF stock opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.