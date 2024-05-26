PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 715,083 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

