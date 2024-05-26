Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.60. 4,714,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,595. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

