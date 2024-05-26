Oxen Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $6,670.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,145.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.72 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00122918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00204677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00092300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,048,333 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

