Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.28.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,135 shares of company stock valued at $932,812. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

