Orchid Market Cap Hits $99.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $99.49 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.88 or 1.00020970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00117483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10213018 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,866,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.