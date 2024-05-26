OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGE. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 709,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 686,174 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

