Oasis Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,334 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises about 1.9% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,903,000 after buying an additional 578,728 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,765 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,697 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. 2,566,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.93. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

