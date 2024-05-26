Oasis Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,230 shares during the quarter. Allbirds accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Allbirds worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.63. 2,438,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on BIRD

Allbirds Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.