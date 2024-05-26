NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,841 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

