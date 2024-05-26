NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $366.35 and a 52 week high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day moving average of $704.65.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

