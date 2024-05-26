NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day moving average of $704.65. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split 10-1 on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

