Nufarm Limited (NUF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on June 13th

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.
Nufarm Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.95.
About Nufarm
