NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NOV comprises 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NOV by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 607,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Raymond James reduced their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 1,706,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

