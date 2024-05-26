Notcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $153.62 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $547.16 million and $153.62 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,719,221,714 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,719,221,714. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00516477 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $247,616,549.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

