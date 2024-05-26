Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $226.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.60. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

