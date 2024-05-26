Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.17. 1,864,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,167. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.