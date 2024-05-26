Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 226.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.48. 1,484,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $189.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

