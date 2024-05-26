Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

ORLY stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $986.96. The company had a trading volume of 338,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,069.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,027.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

