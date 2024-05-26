Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $34,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

