Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 132,134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. 7,641,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

