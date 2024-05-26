Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.23 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,693.57. 375,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,546.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

