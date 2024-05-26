Nexum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.25 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $136.25 million and approximately $12,990.43 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

