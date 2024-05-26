Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
