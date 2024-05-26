Needham & Company LLC Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $72.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.47.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

