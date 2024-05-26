Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PROS Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PRO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. PROS has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PROS

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,162 shares of company stock worth $468,787 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PROS by 549.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.