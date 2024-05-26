Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,326. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

