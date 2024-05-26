Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 920 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Target by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.