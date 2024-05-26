Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,508 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $65.38. 11,795,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,526. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

