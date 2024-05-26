Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,530 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 788,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

