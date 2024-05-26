Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

