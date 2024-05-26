Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,377. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

