Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $6.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,520,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.