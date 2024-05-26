Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.99. 2,048,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,473. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $285.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.59.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.