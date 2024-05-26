Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 731,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $190,434,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 127,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $274.49. 4,339,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,953. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.