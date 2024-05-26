Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 9,985 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $11,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,272,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

