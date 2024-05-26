National Bankshares Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$29.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
