Morgan Stanley Raises Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $330.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CW opened at $280.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.