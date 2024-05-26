Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.60. The stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,095. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

