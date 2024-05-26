Mizuho Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEG opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

